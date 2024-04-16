Wet spell to continue over northwest India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

The spell of rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds presently prevailing over parts of northwest India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours and a fresh wet spell is expected from April 18 to April 21.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Monday, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 18. This is expected to bring in isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till April 20.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till April 21.

During the past 24 hours, very light rain occurred at isolated places in Punjab. Rainfall in the state during April has been severely deficient so far. From April 1 to April 14, the state received 0.6 mm rain compared to the long period average of 6.5 mm during this period, making for a shortfall of 91 per cent.

With the skies over Punjab largely remaining cloudy, there was a fall in the day temperature.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.