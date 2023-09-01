'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

The blame game and politics over who gave orders for dissolution of panchayats in Punjab have begun with the Opposition nailing the government over the issue after a leaked signed copy of the letter surfaced online.

The copy has signatures of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Rural Development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, besides of the two bureaucrats.

Two IAS officers were suspended on Thursday after the Punjab government's 'U-turn' in the High Court on dissolution of panchayats. The Opposition is now questioning the government on why only officers are being punished while the minister concerned is spared.

It has also annoyed the state bureaucracy, with many anxious officers claiming that the two officers placed under suspension were only following instructions of their political bosses.

The Chief Minister’s office gave a clarification saying the CM and the minister only approved what the officers had put on the file and how could they be responsible for the actions of the officers.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira tweeted a copy of the letter saying : “What a shame for @BhagwantMann & @BhullarLaljit Panchayats Minister to approve dissolution of Panchayats according to official noting doing the rounds on social media and then make IAS officers scapegoats for their foolish actions. I urge the bureaucracy of Punjab not to become part of their unconstitutional designs bcoz they don’t have the courage to defend you and ultimately you’ll have to face the music later-Khaira @INCIndia @INCPunjab”

Partap Singh Bajwa tweeted: "It is shameful that @BhagwantMann who signed off on the decision to dissolve the Panchayats has tried to scapegoat two bureaucrats to protect himself and his Minister. If CM had any morals, it is he who should own moral responsibility & resign forthright !"

