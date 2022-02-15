What Capt Amarinder Singh could not do in his entire tenure Charanjit Channi did in 4 months: Rahul Gandhi

Patiala, February 15
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said what Capt Amarinder Singh could not achieve in his entire tenure as Punjab CM was implemented successfully by Charanjit Channi in less than four months.
Addressing a rally at Rajpura in this district in favour of sitting Rajpura MLA Hardyal Kambhoj, Gandhi said Channi would ensure overall development of the state as he knew the problems faced by the common man. “He has risen from a councillor to a CM only because of his people-centric approach,” he said.
