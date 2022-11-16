 What have you done to rein in gangsters, Centre asks Punjab : The Tribune India

What have you done to rein in gangsters, Centre asks Punjab

Punjab for taking up 26 issues at Northern Zone Council meeting scheduled for Dec 17

What have you done to rein in gangsters, Centre asks Punjab

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 15

The Union Government has asked the state government for a detailed explanation of work done by it on important issues, in which the state had sought Centre’s help. These issues include gangsters operating from jails in the state, proliferation and use of illegal firearms and communal disturbances, amongst others.

In a letter sent to the state Chief Secretary, the Inter-state Council Secretariat of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought an explanation from the state government for not providing any details on the efforts made by it on nine issues, including the above mentioned, while still asking the Centre to include these issues in the Northern Zone Council meeting scheduled for December 17.

It is learnt that the state government had sought that 26 issues be taken up at the meeting of the council. “On scrutiny of these items, it is observed that in respect of nine items, efforts made by the state government are not mentioned,” reads the letter.

The letter comes in wake of heightened activity of gangsters in the state, religion-based targeted killings, air dropping of arms from across the border, increased role of gangsters abroad to aid and abet crimes in Punjab and increased detection of role of jail officials in aiding and abetting criminals lodged in jails.

The other items for which explanation had been sought are: Exclusion of Punjab from Atal Jal Yojana, pending extradition proposals with Centre for processing with other countries; cooperation between states for transfer of prisoners from one state to another on security grounds; training of prison officers; and, having systems in place for trials through video conferencing from jails.

The Centre has also asked the state to give details on how it wants the Centre to resolve seven other items like pending dues from other states; increasing the minimum salary income slab for Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme; extension of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor from Ludhiana to Amritsar; exempting Punjab from Settlement of Forest Rights Act; a special package for the northwestern region; increasing international flight connectivity from Chandigarh; and grant of subsidy for starting domestic flight connections from smaller airports.

Union Govt seeks explanation

In a letter sent to the state Chief Secretary, the Inter-state Council Secretariat of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought an explanation from the state government for not providing any details on the efforts made by it on nine issues.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

3
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

4
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

5
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

6
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

7
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

8
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

9
Trending

Shoaib Malik drops a sweet message for wifey Sania Mirza on her birthday amid separation rumours

10
Punjab

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Don't Miss

View All
44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Top News

PM calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

PM Modi calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

G20 Says India’s energy security key to global growth | Warn...

Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

First since Galwan: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping sh...

India abstains from UN vote against Russia

India abstains from UN vote against Russia

Earth now home to 800 cr people; India emerges top contributor over last decade, adding 17.7 crore

Earth now home to 800 cr people; India emerges top contributor over last decade, adding 17.7 crore

SBI hikes lending rates; home, auto loan EMIs to go up

SBI hikes lending rates; home, auto loan EMIs to go up


Cities

View All

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

7 booked for murder bid in month-old case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect’s police remand extended

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

2 brothers killed in accident on Patiala-Samana road

Patiala Health officer in soup over fake OPD slip

4 more quit posts over Prof’s reinstatement at Punjabi University