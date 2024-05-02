WhatsApp groups created for Amritpal Singh’s canvassing for Khadoor Sahib seat ‘blocked’

Tribune News Service

The parents of jailed Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, who is contesting the Khadoor Sahib seat, today alleged that the Centre and the state government are creating obstacles in his poll campaign.

Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh and mother Balwinder Kaur alleged that WhatsApp groups comprising nine segments of Khadoor Sahib for canvassing had been blocked.

They said other than blocking their social media accounts, the authorities might create difficulties in filling nomination of Amritpal.

Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail, Assam, with nine other detenues charged under the National Security Act. He would file his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

Urging the Election Commission to intervene, Tarsem said, “We should be given equal opportunity to fight the Lok Sabha poll. All cases registered against Amritpal should be made public.”

Paramjit Kaur Khalra, who is in charge of Amritpal’s poll campaign, said two pages of the Khalra Mission Organisation had also been blocked.

“Our ‘X’ account has been withheld. Even Facebook page has been ‘redirected’. Such tactics are being adopted to stop us from campaigning,” said Khalra.

Cases against Amritpal

Feb 16, 2023: Ajnala cops booked Waris Punjab De head Amritpal and his accomplices for kidnapping and assaulting Varinder Singh of Chamkaur Sahib

Ajnala cops booked Waris Punjab De head Amritpal and his accomplices for kidnapping and assaulting Varinder Singh of Chamkaur Sahib Feb 22: Division B police booked Amritpal for spreading hatred. On the same day, Baghapurana cops also booked Amritpal for disharmony among classes

Division B police booked Amritpal for spreading hatred. On the same day, Baghapurana cops also booked Amritpal for disharmony among classes Feb 24: The Ajnala police booked him and his armed followers for murder bid, assault on police after storming of the Ajnala police station

The Ajnala police booked him and his armed followers for murder bid, assault on police after storming of the Ajnala police station March 18: The Khalchian police booked him along with his other associates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act

The Khalchian police booked him along with his other associates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act March 19: Jalandhar cops booked Amritpal and his seven aides for possessing illegal arms and rash driving

