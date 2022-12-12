Wheat in Malwa belt deficient in manganese

Tribune News Service

Moga, December 11

Deficiency of manganese (Mn) in wheat has been observed in Moga, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Barnala, Ludhiana and other districts of the Malwa belt in the infancy stage of the crop.

Agro-scientists say the deficiency is mainly confined to wheat grown on coarse textured soils and where wheat has been grown regularly in rotation with paddy for the past many years. Moreover, poor quality irrigation water prevailing in some parts of Faridkot, Moga and Ferozepur districts also create nutrient imbalance in the wheat plants.

The scientists have advised the farmers to observe the wheat crop carefully to check the deficiency symptoms of micronutrients and take corrective measures accordingly.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Brar, Moga Plant Protection Officer, says the wheat crop gives a yellowish appearance after first irrigation. The symptoms appear on the middle leaves with light greyish yellow to pinkish brown or buff coloured specks of variable size. In severely affected plants, similar symptoms could also be seen on the young mature leaves.

The agro-scientists of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Faridkot have started sensitising the farmers for correcting manganese deficiency in wheat through various farmers’ programmes in the villages Pindi Balochan, Kingra, Ahel, Ghumiara, Ghuduwala and provide remedial measure of this micronutrient deficiency.

Dr Harinder Singh, Associate Director (T) of KVK, Faridkot has recommended the farmers to start spray of manganese sulphate on light texture soils and also suggested them to go for soil testing so that preventive measures could be taken to overcome manganese deficiency accordingly.

To ameliorate this deficiency, Dr Pawitar Singh, Assistant Professor (Soil Science), Punjab Agriculture University, has also advised the farmers for spraying 0.5 per cent manganese sulphate solution at regular weekly intervals three to four times.

The scientists cautioned the farmers against mixing any other chemical/fertiliser/weedicide with the manganese sulphate solution. Farmers were also advised not to use any micro-nutrient mixture or other nutrient mixtures.

