Wheat maturing early, Punjab farmers fear losses

Spike in temperature is troubling wheat growers. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 20

With temperatures rising in February, farmers are having a tough time as wheat is maturing early due to heat and they are foreseeing heavy economical losses due to high temperatures in the region.

No chances of rain: PAU expert

The temperature is higher than normal in February. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 27.2°C while minimum was 15.8°C. Wheat crop needs rain but there seems to be no possibility of rain in the coming days except light drizzle at some places. Pavneet Kaur Kingra, HOD, Department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU

“Financial losses are what we are fearing this season. There can be loss of 30-40 per cent if the climatic conditions continue to be the same in the coming days. We can only pray to God as nothing is in our hands now,” said farmer Swarnjeet Singh from Ghulal village in Samrala.

Rain is important for wheat crop, but the entire winter season went without rain. Cold weather is essential for the crop at the time when it is maturing but due to the rising temperature, it matured early,” added he.

Watering the crop is only adding to the woes of farmers. The crop needs cold temperature but watering the fields is leading to further damage.

“When we water the crop, it falls as the crop at the base is fragile while the stalk of wheat is heavy as it has ripened early due to heat. The air is leading the crop to fall. Now only God can help us and take us out of this difficult situation,” said Swarnjeet Singh.

“The life of a farmer is becoming tough due to change in climatic conditions. Last year went rough for the farmers and we faced losses and it seems the story is being repeated this year as well. Last year, the wheat grain had shrivelled and then the stunted growth in paddy proved double whammy for us. There is no denying the fact that farmers will face financial losses this year as well. Last year, the temperature rose around mid-March but this year, temperature has started rising in February,” said farmer Gurmail Singh from Maachiwara.

HS Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, said the rising temperature has left the farmers worried. “We need rain but contrary to this, the temperature is rising. Farmers can face tough times. There can be 25-50 per cent losses that farmers can go through,” said Lakhowal.

