Wheat on 12 acres reduced to ashes at Faridkot village

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 11

More than 12 acres of wheat crop burned into ashes due to fire in Arianwala village of Faridkot today. Spark in power lines, running overhead the field, is said to be reason of the fire in the fully ripe crop. The fire gained momentum due to the strong wind. Soon, the fire spread from one field to another. As soon as the information about the fire broke out, the farmers came to the fields.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the crop was completely burned. AAP MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon reached the village and directed the revenue department officials to make the entry of loss in the revenue record. —