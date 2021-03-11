Wheat pilferage: Faridkot DC, SSP inspect godowns

Faridkot, May 10
Following the registration of FIR against four staffers of the Warehousing Corporation for siphoning off 23,000 bags of wheat ( each weighing 50 kg), Faridkot Deputy Commissioner Ruhi Dugg, SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu and other senior officers started inspecting all godowns of various food agencies in the district.
A fire at a godown of the Warehousing Corporation, a week ago had unravelled a scandal of siphoning off a huge stock of food grains by corporation employees. The district administration, police and corporation authorities have started a through probe into the scandal.
After a preliminary investigation, Mandeep Kaur, district manager (DM) of the corporation, submitted a complaint with the police, alleging misappropriation of 23,000 bags of wheat which amount to about Rs 2.5 crore. A criminal case under Sections 420, 406 and 436 of the IPC against Ranjit Singh, the store incharge, and three security guards — Amarjit Singh, Sanjay Kumar and Tahir. All accused are absconding.
