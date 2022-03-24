Wheat procurement Punjab govt’s next challenge

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 23

With just a week to go for the beginning of wheat procurement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is ready to face its first big administrative challenge.

Though, over the years, the system of wheat procurement has been well-established, ensuring a hassle-free procurement becomes the first litmus test for any new government in the state, especially with regards to securing sanction for the cash credit limit (CCL) to buy the foodgrain. This year, 132 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is to be procured from the state.

Have sufficient gunny bags We are comfortably placed with the stocks of gunny bags. We have already procured 85 per cent of the required gunny bags. — Senior official

Official sources say Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already instructed Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari to personally supervise the entire procurement process. The latter is reportedly personally looking into the release of CCL of Rs 28,151 crore for the purchase of paddy. A team of officials from the Food and Supply Department is also expected to meet officials of Reserve Bank of India on Monday to seek timely release of CCL. “We are working to ensure the stock reports of the previous season’s CCL are submitted soon, so that CCL for purchasing wheat can be sanctioned,” a top government officer told The Tribune, adding that they are sure the CCL limit would be sanctioned by the month-end.

The wheat procurement is also expected to be discussed by the Chief Minister with the Prime Minister, in their meeting scheduled for Thursday. Though for past several years, the market arrivals of wheat begin only after April 10, this year the high temperature for almost 10 days would advance the maturing of wheat and its early harvesting. The market arrivals of the grain are expected in the first week of April. Officials in Food and Supply department say they have already finalised 524 of 545 labour and cartage contracts.