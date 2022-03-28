Wheat purchase from April 1, but grain markets not yet ready

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 27

A majority of grain markets in the district are found wanting in basic amenities such as lighting and drinking water, even as wheat procurement starts on April 1.

Mandi board authorities have said that the Assembly elections have delayed the tender process, which sets the ball rolling for making arrangements in grain markets.

During a visit to various grain markets of Sangrur and surrounding villages, it has come to light that heaps of waste have been lying at many places. The stray cattle menace is a stark reality at some places.

Heaps of waste all around Arrangements for procurement has not yet begun. There are heaps of waste all around. There is not a single sweeper cleaning the place. How will the authorities get the mandi cleaned in a few days? —Gurmail Singh, Truck driver in Sangrur All in place by april 1 In the past, the tender process was completed by March 15. This time, however, the process was delayed because of the Assembly elections. Everything will be in place by April 1. —Mandeep Singh, Sangrur district Mandi officer

Truck driver Gurmail Singh, who was whiling away time at the Sangrur grain market, said: “Arrangements for procurement has not yet begun. There are heaps of waste all around. There is not a single sweeper cleaning the place. How will the authorities get the mandi cleaned in a few days?”

There are 11 market committees in Sangrur and four in Malerkotla.

Senior officers of the mandi board told The Tribune the budget of each market committee for cleaning and making arrangements for water and lighting was more than Rs 10 lakh.

Till Sunday, the authorities finalised the tenders for 10 committees of Sangrur. The tenders for the rest of the committees will be finalised on Monday.

This means that mandis will be cleaned and other arrangements will be made after the tenders are allotted.

“Is it possible to make arrangements within two days? Like past instances, a huge amount of government money will be misappropriated this time as well,” alleged Sukhdev Singh, a labourer.

Sangrur District Mandi Officer Mandeep Singh said, “Earlier, the tender process was completed by March 15. This time, however, the process was delayed because of the Assembly elections. Everything will be in place when farmers will come with their produce on April 1.”