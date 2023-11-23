Wheat sown on 86% area in Punjab

Chandigarh, November 22
Wheat sowing has reached the final stage. So far, it has been sown on about 86 per cent of the area. The sowing of the crop in the cotton and potato belt is late.
Punjab Agricultural University had recommended that sowing of wheat should be completed by November 15. But the delayed harvesting of paddy has also had its impact on it. Wheat is to be sown in about 35 lakh hectare in Punjab. Last year, the crop was sown on 35.17 lakh hectare. In the sugarcane-growing area, late varieties of wheat are sown.
