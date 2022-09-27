Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

PTI

Chandigarh, September 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sought to know where his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi was and that he wanted to know about the many "anti-people" decisions the former chief minister had taken towards the end of his term.

Speaking in the Assembly after moving the confidence motion, Mann citing sources said Channi may have either moved to the US or Canada and that he would have stayed back if he had run a clean government.

"Show your CM candidate (Channi)," Mann told the Congress.

"After we came (formed the government), I got the files and saw that some decisions were taken during the near end of the (Congress) term... I want to ask Channi where he is? Where has he gone after the polls? I want to ask him about the many files which he signed in the last days of his government," the chief minister said.

"You cannot meet for the transfer of power? Why did he run away? Some people say he is in Canada and some say he is in America. Channi should have stayed here. It means he must have done something wrong," Mann claimed.

"I want to ask him about the many files (which Channi signed). There are many decisions which were anti-people," he added.

In September 2021, Channi had succeeded Capt Amarinder Singh as the chief minister of Punjab following the veteran leader's unceremonious exit.

During the 2022 Assembly polls, the Congress made him the chief ministerial candidate and he was fielded from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, but lost both constituencies.

On the opening day of the Assembly session, Mann moved the confidence motion as he targeted the BJP over its alleged 'Operation Lotus' and the Congress for being hand-in-glove with the saffron party.