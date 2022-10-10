Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

Days after gangster Deepak Tinu escaped from police custody in Punjab's Mansa, the Punjab Police have arrested a woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, from Mumbai airport.

While efforts are on to nab Tinu, but the big question is where is Deepak Tinu? Has he escaped the country just as his girlfriend-- who helped him escape the police custody--was trying to flee the country.

According to Punjab Police, the woman is Deepak’s girlfriend and helped him in escaping the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) from Mansa.

Major breakthrough in Deepak Tinu custody escape, #AGTF @PunjabPoliceInd arrested woman accomplice of Tinu from #MumbaiAirport in an intelligence-based ops. She was with criminal when he escaped & was on way to #Maldives when nabbed. Further #investigations to nab Tinu underway pic.twitter.com/R30OAGdDqi — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 9, 2022

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) nabbed Tinu's woman accomplice who was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody. The DGP further said efforts were on to nab Tinu.

An accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Tinu, who is said to be an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped from the custody of the CIA unit of the Mansa police on October 1.

Tinu is among the 24 accused whose names figure in the chargesheet filed by the Mansa police. He was brought from Delhi on a transit remand from Tihar Jail on July 4 for interrogation.

Punjabi sinder Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.