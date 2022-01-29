Who picked Rahul Gandhi’s pocket at Golden Temple, asks Harsimrat; Congress says no such incident occurred

Amritsar, January 29
SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has created a furore in the politically-charged atmosphere in Punjab by claiming that that who picked pocket of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to the Golden Temple.
In the tweet posted on Saturday former minister of state for Food Processing said, "Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib? Charanjit Channi? Sherryontopp or Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa? These were the only three persons allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine after the 'be-adbi' incidents?"
Who picked @RahulGandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib?@CHARANJITCHANNI? @sherryontopp? or @Sukhjinder_INC? These were the only 3 persons allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine, after the 'be-adbi' incidents?— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 29, 2022
Responding to the claim of Harsimrat Badal, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala categorically stated that no such incident had occurred. “Disseminating untrue allegations also amount to sacrilege,” he said.
“However, endorsing the three laws on agriculture in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet was indeed like pick pocketing of farmers,” added Surjewala.
