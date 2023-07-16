Why should contempt proceedings not be initiated: HC to Jalandhar SSP

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar to show cause why proceedings for contempt of court be not initiated against him.

The direction came just over a month after Justice Sandeep Moudgil asked him to file an explanation regarding dereliction of duties following “intentional and deliberate disobedience” and disregard shown to the court directions “on various occasions in multiple rounds of litigation”.

Confirming anticipatory bail in a criminal breach of trust and cheating case, Justice Moudgil had observed the officer’s conduct was deplorable and contemptuous as the petitioners were forced into three rounds of litigation for relief, which was “very conveniently made available on a simple statement by the state counsel”.

As the case came up for resumed hearing, the officer filed an affidavit stating among other things that a report in the matter was sent to the litigation branch on June 2. Both the petitioners were found to be accused as per the report, which was to be sent by the DSP, Nakodar subdivision, within the stipulated time.

The in-charge, litigation branch, Jalandhar (Rural), was required to bring the matter to his notice if the report was not sent within time. A compliance report was also to be sent in the high court within time, but “they have not done so and have shown evidence of negligence and carelessness towards their duties”.

Justice Moudgil asserted the explanation was not at all convincing and trustworthy as an attempt had been made further to shift the onus from one table to another.