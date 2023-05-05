Wife meets Amritpal in jail

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Kirandeep Kaur, wife of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, today met him at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam. She was accompanied by Neeru Kalsi, wife of Daljit Singh Kalsi and son Simarjeet Kalsi. TNS

Man booked for illegal mining

Ropar: The police have booked an unidentified land owner for alleged illegal mining in Swan river bed near Nurpur Bedi. According to ASI Harmesh Kumar, Mining Inspector Harjot Singh had lodged a complaint about the case and the accused had reportedly dug up nearly 12,000 cusec feet of material. TNS

Curb drug menace: Sarpanch

Abohar: A 25-year-old drug addict, Dharam Meet Singh, died during treatment at a Faridkot hospital. Burjmuhar village Sarpanch Gursaheb Singh urged the administration to save the youth by curbing the drug menace. OC

2 held for cattle smuggling

Abohar: Two persons — Shamsher Singh and Kulbir Singh — were held while transporting 18 cows and bulls loaded in a truck, which was intercepted on the highway. The police, acting on the statement of Kuldeep Kumar, registered a case under the IPC, Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty on Animals Act. OC

One held in ‘sacrilege’ case

Batala: A ‘sacrilege’ case was reported from Sri Hargobindpur following which the Batala police have registered an FIR under Section 295-A of the IPC against Karam Singh, a labourer, of Kokli mohalla. He has been held. tns

Heroin, unlicensed gun seized

Abohar: The police seized 12-gm heroin, an unlicensed gun from Rohit Middha, Akash Sharma Golu and Vinay. A case was registered under the NDPS and Arms Act.