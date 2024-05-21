Will abolish Broadcast Bill, protect journalists: Sappal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Gurdeep Singh Sappal, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) with close links to the Indian National Congress (INC) president, today said the Congress would abolish the Broadcasting Bill, introduce robust protections for journalists and ensure 50 per cent job reservation for women in government positions.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The Broadcasting Bill will be abolished. The Digital Data Protection Bill will be brought in for the benefit of journalists. It is often seen that if a journalist runs a news story against the government, the journalist is fired. We promise that as soon as we come to power, we will bring the Press Council Act for you, which will empower and provide freedom to work for journalists.”

“What happened in the Chandigarh mayoral election was witnessed by all of us. Considering this, we have decided to bring the concept of a city-state, where the mayor’s election will be for 5 years,” Sappal added.

He said, “When the elections started, critics said you have no face. Now, after five phases of elections, the INDIA bloc has crossed 300 seats and it is known to all that the alliance is winning. Struggles of farmers and atrocities against women are being addressed today through voting. The issue of the Constitution has now come to the minds of the people, and this is the answer for the BJP.”

“Tomorrow, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will come to Chandigarh. The next day, Rahul Gandhi will also come to Punjab and have a programme at the Indradhanush Stadium in Panchkula,” Sappal added.

