 Will ask people to ‘punish’ BJP in Lok Sabha polls, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rajewal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Will ask people to ‘punish’ BJP in Lok Sabha polls, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rajewal

Will ask people to ‘punish’ BJP in Lok Sabha polls, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rajewal

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal says a rally will be held in Punjab's Jagraon on May 21 as part of its plans to intensify the protest against the BJP

Will ask people to ‘punish’ BJP in Lok Sabha polls, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Rajewal

Balbir Singh Rajewal. File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, April 4

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir against the Centre's now-repealed farm laws, on Thursday said it would urge people to "punish" the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said at a press conference that a rally would be held in Punjab's Jagraon on May 21 as part of its plans to intensify the protest against the BJP.

"Our slogan will be 'BJP harao, corporate bhajao (defeat BJP, chase out corporates)'," Rajewal said.

The decision to oppose the BJP was taken during the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Thousands of farmers took part in the mahapanchayat on March 14 during which a resolution was passed to intensify the protest against the Centre's policies regarding the farming sector.

Among their many demands, the farmers are seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price on all crops, according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, and farm loan waiver.

Rajewal said the farmers would be mobilised for the May 21 Jagraon rally.

In order to oppose and defeat the BJP candidates, it has also been decided to prepare a questionnaire and print a pamphlet for distribution among the public.

A five-member committee comprising Rajewal, Prem Singh Bhangu, Ravneet Singh Brar, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh and Angrej Singh has been formed to oversee the preparation of the questionnaire and the pamphlet.

Responding to a question, Rajewal said, "We will ask the people to punish the BJP and also urge them to vote for a winning candidate. We will not support any single party."         

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

Rajewal also announced the decision to suspend its proposed April 8 agitation in Chandigarh after the Punjab government withdrew its move to declare corporate silos as wheat procurement centres. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Balbir Singh Rajewal #BJP #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhim Tank murder prime convict Harpreet Harry jumps parole, flees to Dubai

2
Entertainment

Had to unlearn a few things as musician, says Diljit Dosanjh on playing Chamkila

3
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

4
Diaspora

Spiritual leader appeals to PM Modi, MEA for help as Punjabi man fights for life in Los Angeles

5
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

6
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

7
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

8
Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give a reply to BJP

9
India

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha: BJP, Congress spar over his legacy

10
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain plea seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

CPI(M) releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, promises to scrap ‘draconian’ UAPA, PMLA

The party said it will 'fight for a law against hate speech ...

'Listen to full video, its edited by BJP’: Haryana’s Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe

The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat


Cities

View All

Amritsar man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Jhander

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

Facing big fiscal deficit, SGPC asks Punjab govt to furnish education dues

Got offer to join BJP, says AAP Amritsar MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur

Amritsar Rural Police nab four for dacoity in grocery store owner’s house

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar district administration identifies 589 polling stations as critical, 624 vulnerable

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Chandigarh: All three CITCO hotels running without fire safety certificate

Patients suffer as contract workers of PGI go on strike

Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Chandigarh MC drops double fee plan for outside vehicles

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Sending elected CMs to jail is beginning of dictatorship: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Visit your areas, address problems of people: Arvind Kejriwal’s message to AAP MLAs

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

Tihar jail officials allow Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Kejriwal as normal visitor in ‘mulakat jangla’

Sanjay Singh walks out of jail, says time to give reply to BJP

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Crime in Jalandhar shows no sign of abating

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Jalandhar: Crop loss in floods, mounting debt drive young farmer to die by suicide

Strengthen monitoring of political ads, paid news: Hoshiarpur DC

Don’t field party-hopper in Jalandhar constituency, AAP workers tell Sandeep Pathak

INDIA VOTES 2024: CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

Ludhiana CP acts tough against poll code violators, 77 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, cash

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ludhiana's first-time voters look forward to June 1

Dyeing units’ effluents polluting Ganda Nullah, rue Ludhiana residents

Ludhiana: Two held for committing Rs 58-lakh property fraud

Ludhiana woman nabbed with heroin, Rs 1.3L drug money

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home

Death after eating cake: Postmortem inconclusive; water samples collected from victim’s home in Patiala

Assault on wife: Police book man over viral video

39 Cambodian civil servants visit NIS, Patiala

3-day workshop on importance of multidisciplinary research begins

Merry-go-round falls in Patiala, 2 women injured