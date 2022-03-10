Will be kingmaker in Punjab: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

BJP’s state general secretary Shubhash Sharma on Wednesday said the BJP would emerge as the kingmaker when the results are announced tomorrow.

When asked who will be their possible post-poll ally, he said the question did not arise on forming an alliance with the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. “We see a possibility of forging an alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal, if the situation arises,” he said.

This is the first time when the saffron party was contesting 73 seats alone and rest were contested by alliance partners Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and over a dozen Union ministers campaigning in poll-bound Punjab, the party left no stone unturned to make its presence felt.