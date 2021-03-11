Will block gangsters' jail network in 6 mths: Bains

Bathinda/Faridkot, June 4
Minister for Jails Harjot Singh Bains today said the government would put an end to the network of gangsters operating from prisons within six months.
Cabinet meet on June 7
Chandigarh: The next meeting of the Punjab Cabinet will be held on June 7. The earlier meeting scheduled for May 30 was cancelled following killing of Sidhu Moosewala. TNS
After conducting inspections at Bathinda and Faridkot jails, Bains said the government would introduce a new technology to curb illegal activities being run from these facilities.
During inspection at the Bathinda jail, Bains said: “We will put an end to use of mobile phones and drugs inside jails by fixing responsibility of jail authorities. We will also end the culture of ransom calls being made inside jails.”
De-addiction centres were being planned on jail premises as around 40 per cent of the inmates were addicts, he said. At Faridkot jail, Bains inspected barracks where gangsters and hardcore criminals had been lodged.
