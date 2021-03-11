Will bring college, improve road infra says Sukhwinder Kotli, Adampur MLA

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 23

Being a first-time MLA from the Opposition, Adampur legislator Sukhwinder Kotli says he is making efforts to establish a rapport with the people, meeting them every day and attending weddings and “bhogs”.

The Congress leader is trying to gain a footprint in the reserved constituency which was represented by SAD’s Pawan Tinu for 10 years.

Push for growth Every Friday, I go to Chandigarh to meet with officials and ministers concerned for the works of my segment. I am pushing for the construction of the road connecting Adampur and Garhshankar. Sukhwinder Kotli, Adampur

“Raising people’s issues is my sole focus. Last week, top businessmen from the town and I sat on a dharna, demanding that the pace of Adampur flyover’s construction be expedited. The work remains stalled ever since the new government has taken over and locals are inconvenienced,” he says.

Kotli, who had joined the Congress a month ahead of the Assembly elections, says his main agenda remains a government degree college in the town. It will be named after Dalit icon Kanshi Ram.

“I have started taking up the matter (college) with the government. Every Friday, I go to Chandigarh to meet with officials for the works of my segment. I am pushing for the construction of Adampur-Garhshankar road, which will give people better connectivity to Himachal,” he said.