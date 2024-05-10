Will bring Arvind Kejriwal to Punjab soon: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 9

“If all goes well, Kejriwal will come out on bail tomorrow and I will bring him to Punjab soon,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said today while addressing a heavily attended roadshow at Shahkot in support of Jalandhar candidate Pawan Tinu.



Taking on the Centre, the Chief Minister said, crossing the 400-mark would be an uphill task for the Bharatiya Janata Party this time and without the Aam Aadmi Party, the government at the Centre won’t be possible.

Also targeting the Badals, the Chief Minister said Harsimrat Badal was set to lose her deposits this year.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “I had said Majithia would lose, the Badals would lose, Captain, Sidhu, Bhattal, Maluka and Valtoha would also lose. Nibbar gaya na kamm sareya da (All had lost). “Given the scenario in the state this time, AAP will win by 13-0,” he said.

The Chief Minister added, “Let me tell you another good news. If God wills, then tomorrow our ‘babbar sher’ will come out. Kejriwal is getting bail if all goes well. As soon as he comes out, I will bring him to Punjab.”

Targeting the Centre, Mann said, “Three rounds of the polls have been over. ‘Abki baar 400 paar nahi, abki baar tan bera paar ho jaye ohi bahut hai’ (Forget crossing 400-mark, touching the majority mark will be a tough call). If Punjab contributes 13 seats and Delhi and Gujarat will pitch in with their numbers, then we will have 35-40 seats, then no one will dare to block even a penny of ours. Then Punjab will be sone di chiriya (golden bird).”

On BJP Jalandhar canddiate Sushil Rinku, who was with AAP, the Chief Minister said, “The media asked me about Rinku, I said I won’t reply. The people of Jalandhar will reply on June 1. He’s like the motorcyle of a milk man. Whichever way you tilt it, it stands that side.”

