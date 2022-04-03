Will change system, serve people selflessly: Jagtar Singh Dyalpura

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 2

A novice in politics, Jagtar Singh Dyalpura of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave the worst-ever drubbing to the who’s who in the politics from the Samrala Assembly seat in Ludhiana district.

Dyalpura, 41, not only breached the stronghold of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which represented this semi-urban seat in turns since its inception in 1951, but also trounced the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supremo and its chief ministerial candidate Balbir Singh Rajewal and four-time sitting Congress MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon. A matriculate dealing in poultry and mushroom farming business, Dyalpura polled 57,557 votes, which accounted for 43.11 per cent of the total polled votes.

Focus on growth The previous representatives and parties did nothing for Samrala. The AAP will bring about the desired change and development in the segment. Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, Samrala MLA

“The tsunami of change swept the state and we won the Samrala seat as well. We will change the present system, which is corrupt and anti-public, and will serve the public selflessly,” the first-time MLA said. He claimed the AAP would fulfill all its pre-poll promises. “We will not let the public down and will ensure best education, health facilities and basic civic amenities, which the people are still lacking even after over seven decades of Independence,” Dyalpura asserted.

He joined the AAP to enter politics against the wishes of his own family.