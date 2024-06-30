Will construct Malwa canal, says Punjab CM Mann

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 29

While paying tributes to Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his 185th death anniversary at Badrukhan village in Sangrur today, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government would construct a Malwa canal.

He said this canal would irrigate the fields in Gidderbaha, Lambi and other areas of Malwa.

“This will be the first canal of the state to be constructed after Independence,” said the CM.

He said a notification had been issued regarding 10,000 vacancies in the Police Department.

Mann said from July 1, beneficiaries would get wheat for four months in one go, instead of three months under the Public Distribution System.

He added that he hadn’t relied on the Central Government for funds. As the Centre hasn’t released our funds, we would arrange them on our own, he said.

Criticising the Badal family, Mann said those who had claimed that they would rule the state for 25 years, were facing serious political crisis. The CM said for the first time, SAD was supporting the BSP candidate in Jalandhar (West) Assembly bypoll.

He pointed out that they would construct a medical college at Mastuana Sahib despite obstacles.

#Bhagwant Mann #Maharaja Ranjit Singh #Malwa #Sangrur