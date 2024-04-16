Will contest and win with Parminder Singh Dhindsa’s support: Sangrur candidate Iqbal Singh Jhundan

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, April 15

On being asked about reported resentment among Dhindsa family and its supporters for denying ticket to Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Sangrur candidate Iqbal Singh Jhundan said he had all respect for Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and would contest and win the election with his cooperation. “Now that my party has established trust in me, I will leave no stone unturned in seeking guidance and support from all leaders of the party and other social organisations. As far as Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is concerned, we all respect him as he is the patron of our party,” said Jhundan.

With former Amargarh legislator yet to launch his campaign formally, his admirers from all the three sub-divisions of Malerkotla district have started seeking support for him.

The supporters made beeline to his residence at Jhundan village to greet him, besides distributing sweets to express their joy over allotment of the party ticket from the erstwhile stronghold of Akalis.

