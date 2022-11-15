Will contest next LS poll from Srinagar: Simranjit Singh Mann

PTI

Kathua/Jammu, November 14

Shiromani Akali Dal (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann on Monday slammed the Central government for being “denied entry” into Kashmir and said he is going to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Srinagar.

He had moved a local court in Kathua last month after the district authorities did not permit him to visit the Valley.

In his order denying entry to the MP, issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, Kathua DC Rahul Pandey had said it had been brought to his notice by the SSP that Mann was scheduled to enter the UT from Lakhanpur and his visit was likely to cause “disturbance in public tranquillity”.

The Sangrur MP had reached Kathua to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, but was not allowed to move out of the hotel.

“BJP leaders are saying that J-K has become an integral part of India post abrogation of Article 370, but a Member of Parliament is not allowed to visit this part of the country and restrictions are being placed on me,” he said, adding that he would raise the issue in Parliament.

