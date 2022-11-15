Will contest next LS poll from Srinagar: Simranjit Singh Mann

Kathua/Jammu, November 14
Shiromani Akali Dal (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann on Monday slammed the Central government for being “denied entry” into Kashmir and said he is going to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Srinagar.
He had moved a local court in Kathua last month after the district authorities did not permit him to visit the Valley.
In his order denying entry to the MP, issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, Kathua DC Rahul Pandey had said it had been brought to his notice by the SSP that Mann was scheduled to enter the UT from Lakhanpur and his visit was likely to cause “disturbance in public tranquillity”.
The Sangrur MP had reached Kathua to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, but was not allowed to move out of the hotel.
“BJP leaders are saying that J-K has become an integral part of India post abrogation of Article 370, but a Member of Parliament is not allowed to visit this part of the country and restrictions are being placed on me,” he said, adding that he would raise the issue in Parliament.
#jammu #kashmir #Kathua #shiromani akali dal #simranjit singh mann #Srinagar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...