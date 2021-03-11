Will continue to question Arvind Kejriwal: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

New Delhi, May 11
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga today alleged that he was arrested by the Punjab Police for questioning AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal about his promises to act against the accused in the sacrilege case, drug mafia and separatists in the state.
In his first press conference after his dramatic arrest involving police forces of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, Bagga said he would continue to ask Kejriwal questions about his promises “whether one or 1,000 cases” were registered against him
Alleging that he was arrested “like a terrorist”, Bagga said: “Was it my fault to ask Kejriwal about his promise to arrest the accused in the sacrilege case, was it my fault to ask him about action against drug mafia and separatists raising slogans in Punjab”.
