Will continue Zira stir till all demands met: Morcha

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 10

While withdrawing its consent to run the Zira ethanol plant, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in its letter addressed to Malbros International Private Limited, has raised several objections.

However, there is no word from the pollution board on why it remained silent on all issues for so many years.

Meanwhile, members of the Sanjha Morcha held a meeting at a gurdwara in Mahianwala Kalan village here on Friday.

Members of various other organisations, including the Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), the BKU (Krantikari), the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, the Krantikari Kisan Union and the Ajad Kisan Committee (Doaba), also participated in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ravinder Singh also met the members of the Sanjha Morcha and handed over the letter containing the withdrawal of permission issued by the pollution control board to the ethanol plant administration.

Fateh Singh Dhillon, a member of the Sanjha Morcha, said the protest would continue till the time all their demands were met.

“We are hopeful that the state government will soon issue a notification regarding the permanent closure of the plant,” said Dhillon, adding that the next meeting of the morcha would be held on February 13.