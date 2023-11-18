Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today attended the centennial celebrations of Government Medical College (GMC) Amritsar. Addressing a gathering, Mann said health and education were the top priorities of the state government and all efforts were being made to offer efficient citizen-centric services.

40 services on people’s doorstep Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on November 27, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the state government would start a unique drive under which 40 services would be available to people on their doorstep

By Republic Day, all hospitals in Punjab would be equipped with X-ray machines. Will ensure that all medicines are available within the hospital premises itself, the Chief Minister said

The state would be developed as a ‘hub of medical tourism’ and there would be no constraint of funds for achieving it, the CM said.

16 new med colleges The govt will construct 16 new medical colleges in the next five years. The state has allocated a huge budgetary provision for it. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

Mann launched the online registration of patients with their medical history under the e-Hospital project. Other projects, including the new OPD block and OT complex in State Cancer Institute, radiation therapy block, senior resident hostel block, nursing hostel block, boys hostel and auditorium in the hospital were also inaugurated.

The government would construct 16 new medical colleges in the next five years, the CM said.

“The state has a huge potential for medical tourism and we have kept a huge budgetary provision for the same,” he added.

He added that by Republic Day (January 26), all hospitals in the state would be equipped with X-ray machines. “We will ensure that all medicines are available within the hospital premises itself,” the CM added.

He said the government had set up 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state to give a facelift to the health sector, besides helping the government in preparing a database for checking various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them in an effective manner.

