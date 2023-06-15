Will ensure 24x7 power supply to consumers: Min

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said the adequate power arrangements had been made to ensure 24x7 power supply to people of the state during summers and uninterrupted eight-hour daily supply to farmers during this paddy season.

He said the PSPCL was in a position to meet 14,150 MW of demand and it would be able to meet 15,350 MW demand by utilising the remaining 1,200 MW transmission capacity.

