Will ensure peace in Punjab: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar today said the saffron party would ensure peace and harmony in the state after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media while releasing copies of the BJP’s manifesto, Jakhar said PM Narendra Modi’s resolve to act against corrupt however high and mighty makes him the most admired leader.

Underscoring the BJP’s resolve to ensure Punjab regains its place of prominence in national development, Jakhar said he would add one more guarantee to the list. “As a party representative, I will ensure peace and rule of law prevails in Punjab at all times. Effective law and order is BJP’s guarantee to Punjabis, Jakhar added.

Jakhar said the murder of VHP leader Vikas Bagga was a deliberate attempt to vitiate Punjab’s peace. The targeted killing must be condemned by all, but the silence of AAP and so-called liberal parties, including the Congress was baffling, he said.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Sunil Jakhar