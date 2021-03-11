Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Manmeet Gill
Amritsar, May 3
Coming from a family with a political background, first-time MLA and former bureaucrat Jaswinder Singh Ramdas defeated SAD stalwart Gulzar Singh Ranike from the Attari Assembly segment with a margin of over 10,000 votes.
My foremost priority will be to create job opportunities for the youth. The second big issue is of drugs and we are working towards ending the menacey. — Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, Attari MLA
Sixtynine-year-old Jaswinder Singh, who retired as Gurdaspur ADC in December 2010, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in October 2020. He was an executive member of the Pradesh Congress Committee and former vice-president of farmer and labour wings of the party.
Jaswinder holds a master’s degree in political science from Lucknow University. The AAP MLA said Attari being a rural and border constituency had problems different than urban areas. He said being a border area, the constituency had no industry and hence no employment opportunities.
Jaswinder further said people in his constituency need social justice as for long they had remained suppressed under the traditional parties. He added they would be involved in the decision-making process.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested