FACES of CHANGE

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Will ensure social justice, development: Attari MLA Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Jaswinder Singh Ramdas

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, May 3

Coming from a family with a political background, first-time MLA and former bureaucrat Jaswinder Singh Ramdas defeated SAD stalwart Gulzar Singh Ranike from the Attari Assembly segment with a margin of over 10,000 votes.

My foremost priority will be to create job opportunities for the youth. The second big issue is of drugs and we are working towards ending the menacey. — Jaswinder Singh Ramdas, Attari MLA

Sixtynine-year-old Jaswinder Singh, who retired as Gurdaspur ADC in December 2010, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in October 2020. He was an executive member of the Pradesh Congress Committee and former vice-president of farmer and labour wings of the party.

Jaswinder holds a master’s degree in political science from Lucknow University. The AAP MLA said Attari being a rural and border constituency had problems different than urban areas. He said being a border area, the constituency had no industry and hence no employment opportunities.

Jaswinder further said people in his constituency need social justice as for long they had remained suppressed under the traditional parties. He added they would be involved in the decision-making process.

