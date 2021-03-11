Will ensure transparent, corruption-free administration, says Baghapurana MLA Amritpal Singh

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, April 26

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) first-time MLA Amritpal Singh from Baghapurana constituency in Moga district has said he is looking forward to providing a clean, transparent and welfare administration to change the face of the state.

He said because of lack of good governance in the past, people’s faith in the democratic system had gradually eroded. “We have redefined governance by giving say to the common man. We have brought back people’s faith in democracy by taking good governance to the grassroots level. We have made decisions that are good for people, even at the cost of political damage,” he said.

Stressing that he would take everybody along, Amritpal said: “There should always be a government which is sensitive and accountable to the people.” The MLA said he met all civil and police officials of his area and told them in plain words that the AAP government would not tolerate corruption at any cost. “I have met a cross-section of the people in my area and listened to their problems. Now, I will apprise my government to frame such policies through which the problems of my constituency can be solved,” he stressed.

Stressing he would create new infrastructure for the welfare of the people, Amritpal said: His priority would be to upgrade Civil Hospitals, clinics and schools, besides setting up sewage disposal system, garbage processing plants and ensuring potable water supply to all settlements in the constituency,” he said.

He listed many other priorities, including improvement in the public transport system, upgrade of infrastructure at engineering and arts colleges at Rode village, establishment of an agro-based industry in the area for providing jobs to the local youth, maintenance of law and order and, above all, end to the menace of drugs with the participation of community and the police.