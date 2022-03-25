Will ensure water for tail-end villages: Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, March 24

Sandeep Jakhar, who braved the AAP tsunami and emerged as the only Congress winner in nine segments of Ferozepur, looks more energetic after his maiden meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The introductory encounter was just a coincidence. On his way to the Vidhan Sabha for the first time, Sandeep introduced himself to Mann as grandson of late tall parliamentarian Balram Jakhar. This brought a smile on the CM’s face who said, Sandeep, Punjab was in dire need of honest politicians. Sandeep in short spoke about the ongoing development works and hoped the same would be completed without hindrance.

Job prospects will be visible The industrial focal point of Abohar, which has remained neglected for years, will be developed. The prospects of new jobs will now be visible. — Sandeep Jakhar, Abohar MLA

Sandeep, an alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, who pursued higher studies in hotel management in the US, said his priority would be to complete construction work of government college, Abha Square, stadiums, bus stand and renovation of old grain market.

He said the AAP govt’s emphasis on cleanliness and environmental development was a welcome move. “We launched a similar drive two years ago through “Apna Abohar Apni Abha Abhiyan. Every effort will be made to make this campaign more dynamic,” he said.

He said he would ensure minors (sub-canals), which were constructed when his grandfather served as Union Minister of Agriculture in 1992, were cleaned so that there was no shortage of irrigation and drinking water till the tail-end villages. Besides, thrust would be given to agricultural development, he added.

Quoting the Governor’s address, Sandeep expressed confidence that the industrial focal point of Abohar, which was neglected for many years, would be developed under the new policy of the government and the prospects of employment would now be visible.

“I won’t hesitate in coordinating with other parties’ responsible leaders in carrying out the development projects,” he added.

