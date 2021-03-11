Will eradicate drug menace: Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Mansa, April 24

First-timer Gurpreet Singh Banawali (44) defeated sitting SAD MLA Dilraj Singh Bhundar and Congress’ Bikram Singh Mofar from the Sardulgarh constituency in Mansa district with a record margin of 41,371 votes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH, EDU My focus will be on providing the best health and education facilities in the area, so that people don’t have to go far-off places for treatment and studies. — Gurpreet Banawali, Sardulgarh MLA

A law graduate, Gurpreet deals in farming and is also a lyricist by profession.

The new AAP MLA said: “His motive in politics is the all-round development of my segment and the welfare of the people. Keeping youth away from drugs and eradicating the menace from the society will also be my focus area.”

Gurpreet claimed: “All parties have ruled in the state, but now people have expressed faith in the AAP for the overall development. We will do well to meet their expectations.”

Talking about his priorities, he said: “We will not let the public down and will ensure best education, health facilities and basic civic amenities in the constituency.”

Further, he vows to provide canal water at tail ends for the farmers, so that they don’t have any problem in irrigation. “We will also motivate the youth to take up sports. For this, we will construct new stadiums in the villages.”