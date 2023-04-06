Will expose politician-peddler nexus : CM

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 5

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched the “ CM di Yogshala” programme in Patiala.

Speaking at the event, the Delhi Chief Minister lauded Bhagwant Mann for taking several path-breaking initiatives in the field of education, health and most importantly in law and order. “Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government most of the gangsters, who were patronised by the previous governments, are behind the bars now,” he said.

Mann said farmers whose crop loss is over 75 per cent due to recent rains would be compensated at Rs 15,000 per acre.

Gangsters behind bars Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government most of the gangsters, who were patronised by the previous governments, are behind the bars now. —Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Be your own role model My target is to ensure that the youth of Punjab are not seen as aimless. I want you to be your own role model, so that no one else can take advantage of your abilities. —Bhagwant Mann, CM

Kejriwal said due to concerted efforts of the state government, justice would be ensured in cases pertaining to sacrilege. “Soon the nexus of politicians, bureaucrats and drug smugglers which has destroyed the generations of state through drug menace will be behind the bars,” he said. Kejriwal further appreciated the state government for maintaining peace in the state despite turmoil in several other parts of country.

Mann said in a major relief to the farmers, the state government has announced a 25 per cent upward revision in the compensation for the crop loss to the farmers. “In case the loss is more than 75 per cent, then the state government will compensate the farmers with Rs 15,000 per acre,” he said. He added that a special girdawari was going on in the state and the compensation would be disbursed before Baisakhi.

Earlier, speaking at the event after launching the portal for flagship programme of “CM di Yogshala”, Mann said the citizen-centric project was the brainchild of the Delhi CM and Punjab had replicated the scheme in the state to ensure that Punjabis could benefit from it.

The CM said people could dial a toll-free number or login to https://cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in for free yoga training adding that the step aimed at creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

Mann announced that the state government would open 10 hi-tech centres for imparting training to the students for competitive exams, including UPSC. “The state government is reviving around 14,000 sports and youth clubs across the state to ensure that youth are benefitted from it,” he added.

Also present on the occasion were Cabinet Ministers Dr Balbir Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Additional Principal Secretary to CM A Venu Prasad and others.

Meanwhile, students and commuters were caught in heavy traffic jam in and around the venue following the VIP movement. Many school students had to spend almost over an hour in traffic jam.