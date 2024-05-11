Will extend winning streak: Nardev

Ferozepur, May 10
SAD candidate Nardev Singh Mann today filed his nomination papers. Mann was accompanied by Ferozepur halqa in-charge Rohit Montu Vohra and his nephew Harpinder Singh Mann, besides other SAD leaders.
Nardev said Ferozepur had been an Akali bastion for the last four decades and he would continue the winning streak.
Nardev has one FIR registered against him.
