Will file review plea with Lokpal: Ex-Dy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh today questioned the decision of the Punjab Lokpal for absolving former minister Sunder Sham Arora in a complaint filed by him against the latter for his alleged involvement in auctioning 31 acres of prime land of liquidated JCT Electronics in Mohali.

A whistle-blower in the JCT allotment case, Bir Devinder, said he had knocked at the door of the the Punjab Lokpal against Arora after previous government failed to act in the matter.

