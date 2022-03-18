Will focus on creating jobs to prevent exodus of youth: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday exhorted the top brass of the state civil and police administration to discharge their duties as public servant in letter and spirit.

Addressing the maiden meeting after assuming charge here at the CMO this afternoon, the Chief Minister said: “People who gave us an opportunity to serve the state are the real rulers.”

Action plan soon Our government will soon come up with a comprehensive action plan to generate jobs for unemployed youth on priority. Bhagwant Mann, CM Work sans fear, officials told The CM said his government would not indulge in political vendetta and asked the administration to discharge their duties without any political pressure.

Reiterating his commitment to make Punjab a model state, Mann said the foremost concern of his government would be to create abundant job opportunities for the state youth to check the unfortunate trend of brain drain from our state to foreign shores. He said: “This scenario has even forced poor and hapless parents to sell their properties for sending their wards abroad for better prospects to earn livelihood.” He promised his government would soon come up with a comprehensive action plan to generate tremendous job potential for unemployed youth on priority.

Taking a cue from the Indian cricket team’s performance, Mann said: “Matches are won or lost but it is the team spirit that matters.” He urged the officers to display team spirit immaculately for the progress of the state.

The CM said his government would not indulge in political vendetta and asked the entire administration to discharge their duties fearlessly without any political pressure, unlike earlier regimes.

Appreciating the enormous capabilities and capacities of both the civil and police officers, Mann said: “I expect you to respect the common man and in turn we too would give you respect and due recognition in exhibiting the real spirit of being a public servant.” He said: “Corrupt officers have no place in my government.”

Earlier, in his introductory address, Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari welcomed the CM and assured that both the civil and police administration would work in tandem with complete synergy to implement the pro-people policies and programmes at the ground level in the right earnest as per the government’s directive.

#bandaru dattatreya #banwarilal purohit #bhagwant mann #Khattar