Will focus on health, edu in rural belt: MLA

Gurbaxpuri

Khemkaran, April 3

AAP MLA from Khemkaran seat Sarwan Singh Dhun defeated senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha with a margin of 11,882 votes.

In 2017 elections, Sukhpal Singh Bhullar of the Congress had won from here by polling 64,666 votes.

Born in 1975 at Dhun village, Sawan Singh Dhun joined the SAD after the 2012 elections. Later, he joined the Congress. In 2021, he joined the AAP. “I belong to a joint family, and my family members gave me a free hand to join politics,” said Dhun.

Promising to pay attention to the basic amenities, the newly elected MLA said, “Education, health facilities, roads, power supply, drainage of waste water of villages and other such issues are at the top of my agenda.”

“In the border area, the problems of the farmers having their land across the fencing must also be resolved on priority,” he said.

“In my area, the SAD and Congress had for the past five decades been fighting each other,” said Dhun, adding that due to this, the public issues remained ignored for a long time. “It was in 2022 elections that public issues like education, health, transportation, corruption, drugs, parking facilities, etc. emerged as the poll issues,” he said.