Will focus on health transport, education: Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh

Mohali, April 11

Kulwant Singh, Mohali realtor-turned-politician who was suspended from the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in January this year, won the Mohali Assembly seat which was represented by former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Kulwant Singh said he was inspired by the performance of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his Delhi model of governance. He said his main priorities would be introducing public transport, improving health services and education. He said there was no building for the district hospital at present as its building had been allotted for setting up a government medical college.

AREAS THAT NEED ATTENTION There is no building for the district hospital, no public transport. Residents have to depend on Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses. Also, there are no sufficient government schools nor is there a separate college for girls. —KULWANT SINGH, MOHALI MLA

He said there was no public transport in Mohali and residents had to depend on buses being operated by the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking. Thirdly, there were no sufficient government schools and a separate government college for girls. He said transparency in the functioning of the government and law and order in the constituency were his other priorities.

Kulwant had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Fatehgarh Sahib in 2014 on SAD ticket. He was expelled from the party as he had formed the Azad group during the Mohali MC elections and won 10 seats in 2015. With the support of the Congress, he was elected the Mayor. Later in 2017, he joined the SAD, but was again expelled for “anti-party” activities on January 16, 2021. After that, he contested the civic poll under the Azad group but lost. He joined the AAP in December 2021.

The richest candidate of Punjab, having assets worth Rs 254.68 crore, Kulwant contested the Mohali seat on AAP ticket and defeated the dark horse and three-time MLA and former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu by a margin of 34,097 votes.