Will fulfil people's aspirations: Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, April 7
Aam Aadmi Party’s Ashok Parashar, 57, stormed the Congress citadel — Ludhiana Central — which had been represented by the grand old party ever since its inception in 2012, defeating three-time MLA Surinder Kumar Dawar in the recent Assembly elections.
“Fed up with traditional parties, people have opted for change this time. We will fulfil the aspirations of the people and provide the best health, education facilities and basic civic amenities, besides keeping corruption and drug menace in check,” the new MLA said, adding the public would soon start witnessing change in the system.
Change will be visible
We will provide the best health and education facilities and basic civic amenities, besides keeping a check on corruption and drug menace. The change in the system will soon be visible to all. —Ashok Parashar, Ludhiana Central MLA
Parashar, who is into cable network business, had quit the Congress to join the AAP for the second time in October last year. He had sought votes on bringing about change and ensuring all-round development.
Having passed seventh standard from Khalsa National Higher Secondary School here in 1976, he unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket from Ludhiana South in 2012. A former PCC general secretary and constituency incharge, Parashar, along with his five-time councillor brother Rakesh Parashar, joined the AAP in 2016, but returned to the Congress after he was denied the ticket in the 2017 polls. His brother Rakesh had also joined the AAP a few days before the February 20 elections. While Parashar secured 32,789 votes, which accounted for 33.32 per cent of the total votes polled, BJP candidate Gurdev Sharma Debi ended up with 27,985 votes.
