Will fulfil poll promises: Min

Sangrur, December 24
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the government was working hard to fulfil all the promises made during Assembly poll.
He distributed cheques to area residents from the CM Relief Fund at Dirba and said they were working for overall development of the state.
“We want to bring equal development in urban and rural areas. During previous governments, many areas remained neglected, but we will work for all,” he said.
The minister said they were closely analysing the working of all senior and junior officials to provide better governance.
He said corrupt persons have been put behind bars while more were likely to go to jail in coming days. “Our stand is very clear against corruption. We will not spare anyone,” said Cheema.
