‘Will get dam constructed on Ghaggar to prevent floods’

The Tribune interview: NK SHARMA SAD CANDIDATE, PATIALA

Elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Dera Bassi for the first time in 2012 and re-elected again in 2017, NK Sharma was the Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the SAD-BJP government. A realtor from Zirakpur, he will test political waters in Patiala with SAD banking on the Hindu face to swing votes in its favour. In conversation with Aman Sood, he says he will ensure that the voice of Patiala is heard in Parliament and development of all segments is the key to it. Excerpts:

You were never a Lok Sabha candidate and are competing with Dr Gandhi, Preneet Kaur and Cabinet minister Balbir Singh. What’s your take on it?

The contest is always based on character and performance. Whatever responsibility I get, I perform it with dedication and the results are before the people. I have been serving SAD for the last 30 years and never changed parties like others. You can see a sea of change in Mohali. As District Planning Board Chairman, I planned Mohali’s development. As MC president and later as an MLA, I developed Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru. People have favoured me always and today I am the Lok Sabha candidate from just a sarpanch of Lohgarh village. I have my report card in my hand whereas those contesting against me have nothing to show to the people.

Who do you think is your main opponent?

As the campaign intensifies, everything will be clear for the people to see.

What are your promises to voters? Is there any specific agenda for Patiala in your mind?

I will ensure development of the parliamentary constituency as I did in Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru. Patiala is near Mohali, which is a developed city and Patiala can be developed on the same pattern. Another issue is of the Ghaggar. A dam is needed to check floods every rainy season. Besides, the Ghaggar is getting polluted, causing cancer and other ailments. I will ensure that it remains pollution-free and a dam is constructed on it. I will also develop Gharam, a place associated with the parents of Mata Kaushalya, into a hub of religious tourism like Ayodhya.

How is the Akali cadre in Patiala treating you since you have come from Mohali? Any infighting or differences within SAD?

All nine halqa in-charges are working hard for the victory of the party. Every single worker or leader is in touch with me and working to get maximum support in favour of the party. As far as you are talking about me being from Mohali, I want to tell you that Derabassi has always remained a part of Patiala parliamentary constituency. Besides that, when I was sarpanch of Lohgarh our area was under Patiala DC’s jurisdiction. Besides, I have remained president of the trade and industry wing of Malwa zone of the party. I have always worked in Patiala, so there is no question of being from Mohali.

Do you think being a Hindu face of SAD will help you?

This area has always been secular, where Hindu and Sikh always live and work as brothers. Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra got elected from this seat. He blessed me and inducted me into SAD. Akali Dal has always worked with the vision of Parkash Singh Badal, who was a big advocate of secularism, universal brotherhood and communal harmony. It is bitter truth that national parties are even trying today to invoke communal tension and they are spitting venom against particular minorities. But we have always worked for communal harmony. This vision can prove immensely beneficial for every section of society.

What is your top priority for the constituency?

If elected, I will work for the development, welfare of farmers, labourers, traders, industrialists and every section of society. I will take up the rights of Punjab, particularly Patiala, in Parliament. I will ensure that Patiala is developed like Mohali and other metro cities of the country. Patiala has immense potential and I will work for all-round development of the constituency, besides working for uplift of every section of people.

