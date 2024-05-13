 ‘Will get dam constructed on Ghaggar to prevent floods’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • ‘Will get dam constructed on Ghaggar to prevent floods’
The Tribune interview

‘Will get dam constructed on Ghaggar to prevent floods’

‘Will get dam constructed on Ghaggar to prevent floods’

NK Sharma, SAD candidate, Patiala



The Tribune interview: NK SHARMA SAD CANDIDATE, PATIALA

Elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Dera Bassi for the first time in 2012 and re-elected again in 2017, NK Sharma was the Chief Parliamentary Secretary in the SAD-BJP government. A realtor from Zirakpur, he will test political waters in Patiala with SAD banking on the Hindu face to swing votes in its favour. In conversation with Aman Sood, he says he will ensure that the voice of Patiala is heard in Parliament and development of all segments is the key to it. Excerpts:

You were never a Lok Sabha candidate and are competing with Dr Gandhi, Preneet Kaur and Cabinet minister Balbir Singh. What’s your take on it?

The contest is always based on character and performance. Whatever responsibility I get, I perform it with dedication and the results are before the people. I have been serving SAD for the last 30 years and never changed parties like others. You can see a sea of change in Mohali. As District Planning Board Chairman, I planned Mohali’s development. As MC president and later as an MLA, I developed Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru. People have favoured me always and today I am the Lok Sabha candidate from just a sarpanch of Lohgarh village. I have my report card in my hand whereas those contesting against me have nothing to show to the people.

Who do you think is your main opponent?

As the campaign intensifies, everything will be clear for the people to see.

What are your promises to voters? Is there any specific agenda for Patiala in your mind?

I will ensure development of the parliamentary constituency as I did in Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru. Patiala is near Mohali, which is a developed city and Patiala can be developed on the same pattern. Another issue is of the Ghaggar. A dam is needed to check floods every rainy season. Besides, the Ghaggar is getting polluted, causing cancer and other ailments. I will ensure that it remains pollution-free and a dam is constructed on it. I will also develop Gharam, a place associated with the parents of Mata Kaushalya, into a hub of religious tourism like Ayodhya.

How is the Akali cadre in Patiala treating you since you have come from Mohali? Any infighting or differences within SAD?

All nine halqa in-charges are working hard for the victory of the party. Every single worker or leader is in touch with me and working to get maximum support in favour of the party. As far as you are talking about me being from Mohali, I want to tell you that Derabassi has always remained a part of Patiala parliamentary constituency. Besides that, when I was sarpanch of Lohgarh our area was under Patiala DC’s jurisdiction. Besides, I have remained president of the trade and industry wing of Malwa zone of the party. I have always worked in Patiala, so there is no question of being from Mohali.

Do you think being a Hindu face of SAD will help you?

This area has always been secular, where Hindu and Sikh always live and work as brothers. Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra got elected from this seat. He blessed me and inducted me into SAD. Akali Dal has always worked with the vision of Parkash Singh Badal, who was a big advocate of secularism, universal brotherhood and communal harmony. It is bitter truth that national parties are even trying today to invoke communal tension and they are spitting venom against particular minorities. But we have always worked for communal harmony. This vision can prove immensely beneficial for every section of society.

What is your top priority for the constituency?

If elected, I will work for the development, welfare of farmers, labourers, traders, industrialists and every section of society. I will take up the rights of Punjab, particularly Patiala, in Parliament. I will ensure that Patiala is developed like Mohali and other metro cities of the country. Patiala has immense potential and I will work for all-round development of the constituency, besides working for uplift of every section of people.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dera Bassi #Zirakpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

2
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

3
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

4
Punjab

Dislodged from govt bungalow, Bittu spends night at party office

5
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

7
Punjab

Refused VRS, Parampal quits; way cleared for her to contest election

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

9
Punjab

AAP heading for a split: SAD

10
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court refuses to extend Supertech chairman's interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles in 48 kg heroin case

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar