‘Will get Hussainiwala, Sulemanki borders opened for trade’

The Tribune interview: Nardev Singh Bobby Mann, SAD candidate, Ferozepur

It is going to be a maiden electoral debut for Youth Akali leader, Nardev Singh Mann, alias Bobby, who will be contesting his first-ever poll. Though, being younger son of three-time MP and Akali stalwart Zora Singh Mann, he has seen lot of political action since childhood. His father remained a close aide of former CM Parkash Singh Badal, and represented this constituency for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2004, while his elder brother Vardev Singh Mann, alias Nonny, had unsuccessfully contested three Vidhan Sabha polls from Guruharsahai. In an interview with Anirudh Gupta, Nardev talks about his journey from being youngest sarpanch of Chakk Suhele Wala village to his first-ever electoral bout as SAD candidate for Lok Sabha poll from this constituency which has been considered as an Akali bastion. The excerpts:

How are you feeling after getting SAD ticket for Lok Sabha poll?

I am feeling proud that SAD high command has once again entrusted faith in Mann family. My father had served this Lok Sabha constituency for three terms and remained amongst most trusted lieutenant of elder Badal sahib. I am sure that we will be able to keep my father’s legacy alive and serve the people of this halqa with all our vigour again.

What promises would you like to make to your voters?

My father, late MP Zora Singh Mann, had nurtured a dream to open the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur and Sulemanki border in Fazilka for trade and transit so as to boost economy of this region. I promise everyone that I will fulfil the dream of my father which will change the fortunes of the people of this area, and work towards employment generation so that our youths do not have to go abroad in search of greener pastures.

The voters seem anguished with sitting MP Sukhbir Singh. What do have to say?

Sukhbir ji always remained with the people of this constituency at all times. During the Covid pandemic, he was the only leader who led from the front and provided ventilators due which several lives could be saved. Even during the recent floods, Sukhbir ji provided boats, ration, green fodder to the villagers from his personal funds while the CM Bhagwant Mann came here during the floods only for photo shoot.

Akali Dal has not lost from here since 1998. Will you be able continue the SAD winning streak?

People have not forgotten what work my father did here as an MP. Wherever I go for canvassing, people feel emotional and I am getting lot of love from them. I am sure that the SAD will continue its winning spree and will raise the voice of the border folks in Lok Sabha as true representative of Punjab.

How do you compare yourself with other party candidates?

Certainly our party enjoys larger support of the electorate here due to which we have repeatedly won this seat. Moreover, our family has always remained with the people in thick and thin. On the other hand, the AAP candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar will not be able to secure his deposit as AAP government has failed at all fronts in the state. People feel cheated that in name of ‘badlav’, the AAP MLAs are filling their own coffers and the law and order situation has gone from bad to worse. Turncoats like Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi who switched over from Congress to BJP, and Sher Singh Ghubaya who left SAD to join Congress, will not be accepted as they stand exposed. I am sure that SAD will win with thumping majority like the previous years.

