Will go for corn, millet cultivation next year: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Seechewal (Jalandhar), May 27

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state government, which has started the cultivation of “moong” crop, would branch out to corn, millets, sunflower, mustard and pulses next year to address the problem of depleting groundwater.

State to implement Seechewal’s ideas Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said AAP would seek environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal’s advice for conserving environment. “Babaji was a made a member of the pollution board, but he was not allowed to work. You give ideas and we will implement them,” the CM said while addressing Seechewal.

“The AAP government is laying emphasis on the direct seeding of rice (DSR) to conserve water. About 20 lakh acre has been brought under the DSR technique,” he said while addressing a religious congregation at Seechewal village to mark the 34th death anniversary of Sant Avtar Singh.

Mann said the land of Punjab was fertile enough to sow crops other than wheat and paddy. “The AAP government is making efforts to bring back sustainable agriculture and restore state’s lost glory.”

The CM further said, “The government is making efforts for crop diversification and ensure MSP for crops other wheat and paddy. Punjab farmers wants to break the wheat-paddy cycle. But they do not have any other option. The state has started “moong” cultivation this year. Next year, it will be corn, millets, sunflower, pulses and mustard.”

Mann invoked Guru Nanak’s message of Pawan Guru Paani Pita Mata Dharat Mahat in which the Guru equated air with teacher, water with father and land with mother to stress the importance of natural resources. They foretold us to preserve these resources,” said the CM.

#Agriculture #balbir singh seechewal #bhagwant mann #direct seeding of rice #guru nanak