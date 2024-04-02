‘Will help boost artisans, farmers’ income’: Taranjit Singh Sandhu spells out vision

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

BJP candidate from the Amritsar LS seat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has stated that he is committed to bringing a special economic package from the Centre for the overall development of the border district of Amritsar.

Spelling out his agenda at a meeting here, Sandhu, a former Ambassador to the US, said he will make efforts to reopen bilateral trade between India and Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah land route, expedite work on the Ferozepur-Makhu rail link and ensure optimum use of the air cargo facility here.

“Amritsar’s economic growth can increase manifold with better connectivity with South-East Asia and Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, thereby opening the door for exporting local homemade products, growth in industry, tourism and many other areas. The US-India relationship has transferred into a partnership due to PM Narendra Modi’s approach. I intend to make Amritsar a part of this opportunity. Many international firms like Microsoft, Micron and those dealing in mobile phones have shown interest to invest in India,” he said, while reminding that he had specifically approached External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting him to initiate steps to set up a US consulate office in Amritsar.

Citing his vision, he said Amritsar could be established as a brand in terms of its in-house production such as “Punjabi juttis”, “papad and warian”, clothing and jewellery that could be exported overseas.

Citing the example of Ludhiana-based Hero Cycles, which are now sold in the US through Walmart, he said, “Incidentally, this venture fructified during my service. I have the same goal for articles Amritsar is known for. It will multiply the income of our artisans, traders and other supporting units multiple times. Similarly, to enhance progressive farmers’ income, vegetables such as peas, cabbage and other produce can be exported to West Asia,” he said.

He said the education policy should not be just degree-oriented, but should provide employment.

