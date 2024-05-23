Will hold dharnas at BJP leaders’ houses: BKU

Sangrur, May 22
Thousands of farmers today gathered at the Khanauri border and held a conference in a peaceful manner. The proceedings were led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, state president of the BKU (Sidhupur).
A source in the intelligence department said nearly 4,000 farmers took part in the programme. Members of various farmer unions reached Khanauri to participate in the programme.
Farmer leaders said they would return to their homes only after attaining victory.
State president of the BKU (Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal said they would stage dharnas on May 28 in front of residences of the BJP candidates to lodge their protest. He also condemned the statement of the BJP candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans. He also asked people to pose questions to the BJP candidates and leaders regarding ‘atrocities’ by the Haryana Government on the farmers and non-acceptance of their demands.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #BJP #Jagjit Singh Dallewal #Sangrur
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...