Will hold dharnas at BJP leaders’ houses: BKU

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 22

Thousands of farmers today gathered at the Khanauri border and held a conference in a peaceful manner. The proceedings were led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, state president of the BKU (Sidhupur).

A source in the intelligence department said nearly 4,000 farmers took part in the programme. Members of various farmer unions reached Khanauri to participate in the programme.

Farmer leaders said they would return to their homes only after attaining victory.

State president of the BKU (Sidhupur) Jagjit Singh Dallewal said they would stage dharnas on May 28 in front of residences of the BJP candidates to lodge their protest. He also condemned the statement of the BJP candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans. He also asked people to pose questions to the BJP candidates and leaders regarding ‘atrocities’ by the Haryana Government on the farmers and non-acceptance of their demands.

