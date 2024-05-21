Will hold peaceful protest against PM Modi: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

As PM Narendra Modi is set to make his maiden election visit to Patiala on May 23, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to oppose him.

A final announcement on the peaceful protest against the PM will be made by the SKM leaders during a “Mahapanchayat” in Jagraon on Tuesday. Dr Darshan Pal of the SKM, said, “We waited for more than two years, but to no avail. We will continue with our peaceful protest against the BJP candidates and leaders.”

